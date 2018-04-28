ROCKFORD, Ill. — A northern Illinois man has been indicted on 135 counts stemming from the fatal shooting of three men aboard a party bus.
A Winnebago County grand jury Wednesday indicted 22-year-old King of Rockford on 126 counts of first-degree murder; four counts of armed robbery; four counts of aggravated unlawful restraint; and one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking. The Rockford Register-Star reports it obtained the indictment Friday.
Authorities say the April 7 shooting killed 22-year-old Daijon Sistrunk, 24-year-old Martavies Blake, and 27-year-old Sean Anderson, all of Rockford. A motive for the shooting hasn't been released.
King's girlfriend, 21-year-old Lakeacia Kizart, and her mother, 42-year-old Teresa Kizart, were indicted on charges of concealing or aiding a fugitive.
All three are scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday. They remain in jail.
