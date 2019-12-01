A Hawaii man accused of cyberstalking and tormenting a Utah woman and her father by sending hundreds of food deliveries, unwanted service providers and prostitutes to their home was apprehended in Honolulu by the FBI.

The man, Loren Okamura, was arrested Nov. 22 on charges of cyberstalking, making interstate threats and transporting people to engage in prostitution, according to federal court documents.

From late 2018 through August, Okamura sent the woman "extensive and repeated threats" and posted photos of her face and the family's address on Craigslist, stating that the residents wanted drugs and prostitutes sent to their North Salt Lake home, authorities said.

The family said that Okamura sent plumbers, tow trucks, locksmiths and prostitutes to the residence, according to court papers. In all, there were more than 80 incidents of unwanted service calls and more than 500 unwanted visitors, the documents show.

The woman and her father had obtained cease-and-desist orders against Okamura and a civil stalking injunction, which he continually violated.

The visitors were such a nuisance that the family, with help from the police, posted a sign telling workers to call the police if they were asked to provide services at the residence. The sign was next to a police car.

The woman said she received an e-mail in May saying she should "sleep with one eye open" and keep looking over her shoulder, the documents say. The e-mail also suggested that the woman kill herself.

The investigators said that digital information including cellphone records and an Apple ID account tied the harassment to Okamura.

The woman and Okamura met in May 2017 in Hawaii, where she visited him several times before ending their relationship in October 2018, according to court records.

Okamura was indicted Oct. 2 in Utah on the felonies, but authorities had trouble finding him because he didn't have a known permanent address or employment in Hawaii. Authorities said he was "savvy" with technology used to mask his phone's location.

In court over the weekend in Honolulu, Sharron Rancourt, his lawyer, requested that he have his hearing in Utah. Magistrate Judge Kenneth Mansfield agreed.