WASHINGTON — A man who broke into a news station in the nation's capital and was shot had previously sued the station, saying they had installed an "illegal nanochip" inside him.
News outlets report 38-year-old George Odemns has filed a series lawsuits since 2014 that allege a microchip was implanted in his head that controlled his thoughts and actions.
The local Fox broadcast affiliate, WTTG-TV, says Odemns tried to break into the station Monday and was shot in the chest by a security guard. He was listed in stable condition as of Tuesday and is charged with second-degree burglary.
The lawsuits charged various people and companies. They were all dismissed. Odemns also has sent rambling emails to the station and WTOP-FM about mind control and artificial intelligence.
