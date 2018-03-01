ATLANTA — Authorities say a man who jumped over an upper-floor railing in an Atlanta airport is hospitalized with serious injuries.

WXIA-TV reported Wednesday that the man's jump from the second-story was video recorded on social media. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Policy and Communications Director Reese McCranie says two passengers had been arguing when one became "visibly irate and belligerent."

Atlanta police spokeswoman Stephanie Brown says the man appeared to be intoxicated and began threatening other travelers outside the Terrapin Brewery in Concourse D. He jumped over the rail as airport personnel arrived at the scene.

Brown says the man was "alert, conscious and breathing" when medical staff took him away. No charges have been filed but police are investigating.