BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Police say a man who is believed to be armed is holed up in a hotel in Brooklyn Park.
SWAT officers and crisis negotiators are on the scene at the La Quinta Inn. The standoff began at 3:30 a.m. Friday when police were called for a domestic incident.
No other details were released.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Man holed up in Brooklyn Park hotel
Police say a man who is believed to be armed is holed up in a hotel in Brooklyn Park.
Nation
Lawyers for some Nassar victims want settlement investigated
Lawyers representing victims of imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar who came forward more recently with allegations of sexual assault are seeking an investigation into Michigan State University's $500 million settlement with victims.
TV & Media
Grumpy Cat, who entertained millions online, dies at age 7
Grumpy Cat, whose sourpuss expression entertained millions on the internet, has died at age 7.
Variety
The Latest: Students called doctor's behavior 'open secret'
The Latest on an investigation into a former Ohio State team doctor (all times local):
National
Ferguson activist turned lawmaker resigns from Legislature
Bruce Franks Jr., a Ferguson activist who became a prominent urban voice in Missouri's largely conservative Legislature, is giving up his House seat, in part due to mental health struggles.