A man was struck by a Green Line train Thursday morning near the Fairview Avenue platform.

The man was conscious and walking following the incident, which occurred about 10:30 a.m., a Metro Transit spokesman said.

The man initially refused medical care, but utlimately was taken to Regions Hospital for treatment, said spokesman Howie Padilla.

His condition as of Tuesday afternoon was unknown, Padilla said.

Authorities are still investigating what led to the incident, Padilla said.

Train service was halted for about 20 minutes after the man was struck. Trains in both directions began moving about 10:50 a.m. The Green Line runs between downtown Minneapolis and downtown St. Paul.

Green Line trains are delayed near Fairview due to a pedestrian vs train accident.

