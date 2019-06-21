CHICAGO — A man charged in the fatal shooting of a 46-year-old woman inside a Chicago Walgreens has been ordered held without bond.
WLS-TV reports that Louis Hicks appeared Friday in court on a murder charge. The 33-year-old Hicks also is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
The Cook County medical examiner's office says Sircie Varnado died of a gunshot wound to the face in the June 13 shooting.
Police have said a store manager believed Varnado was shoplifting and called Hicks instead of police. Hicks lives near the store and worked as a security guard in the past.
Police say he pretended to be an officer during the confrontation with Varnado.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Skydiving plane that crashed in Hawaii had 2016 scare
Casey Williamson's love of adventure led him to winter snowboarding in Vail, Colorado, and summer skydiving in Moab, Utah. A year-and-a-half ago, he found his way to Hawaii, where he could skydive year-round.
National
The Latest: Pelosi asked Trump to delay immigration sweep
The Latest on President Donald Trump and immigration (all times local):
Variety
Bikers, military vets mourn 7 killed in rural highway crash
Motorcyclists and military veterans mourned Sunday as authorities sought help in determining why a pickup truck collided with a group of bikers on a rural highway, killing seven of them.
National
Sentencing looms in Charlottesville attack; man seeks mercy
The self-avowed white supremacist who plowed his car into counterdemonstrators opposing a white nationalist rally in Virginia two years ago, killing one person and injuring dozens, has asked a judge for mercy and a sentence shorter than life in prison.
National
The Latest: Biden says comments taken out of context
The Latest on Democratic presidential candidates in South Carolina (all times local):