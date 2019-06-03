DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police say a 41-year-old woman has died in an apparent case of domestic violence.
Officers responded Sunday night to a report that a child said their parents were fighting. Police arrived and were met by a 40-year-old man with apparent blood on his clothing. Inside the home police found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds.
The woman was pronounced dead at a hospital. The man was taken into custody and is in a hospital on an arrest hold.
An autopsy is planned. The name of the victim was not released. Police continue to investigate.
