A man remained behind bars in lieu of $500,000 bail Tuesday after the victim of an apparent homicide was discovered over the weekend in a Minneapolis apartment building.

Nicholas Young, 28, was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder, according to the criminal complaint. A preliminary court appearance was set for Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they responded to 1918 Park Av. S., just south of downtown, about 3 p.m. Saturday on a report of a medical emergency. Officers found the victim in the hallway with injuries from an altercation, according to a search warrant application filed in Hennepin County District Court. A 911 caller administered CPR, but the victim died at the scene.

Police believe the victim may have died of a heart attack, but the medical examiner’s office will make the final determination of cause of death.

Young was arrested on scene. Witnesses later told police that he had been acting erratically in the days leading up to the killing, possibly while high on methamphetamines, the warrant read. Young had a bruised eye and was covered in blood when police involved, and had reportedly told several witnesses that he believed he had killed someone, according to the warrant.

Detectives sought the warrant to take a blood sample from Young, who was treated at HCMC, to determine whether he still had drugs in his system.