WASHINGTON — A Maryland man has been found guilty in the slayings of a wealthy Washington couple, their son and their housekeeper in 2015.
News outlets report that 37-year-old Daron Wint was convicted Thursday on all 20 counts he faced, including multiple counts of murder.
Forty-six-year-old Savvas Savopoulos, 47-year-old Amy Savopoulos, 10-year-old Philip Savopoulos and 57-year-old Veralicia "Vera" Figueroa were found dead in May 2015 after the family's mansion was set on fire.
Prosecutors said Wint was a former employee at a Savopoulos family business who broke into the home, held the victims hostage and then killed them after the delivery of a $40,000 ransom. The victims were beaten with baseball bats and stabbed repeatedly before their bodies were doused with gasoline and set on fire.
Wint faces a potential life sentence without the possibility of release.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.