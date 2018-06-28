A man was shot and “gravely” injured Wednesday night near 9th Street and 23rd Avenue S. in Minneapolis, police said.
No arrests have been made and police are canvassing the area trying to speak with anyone who may have seen or heard anything, said police spokesman John Elder.
Officers were sent to the scene at 7:30 p.m.; the man was found outside and was taken to HCMC. Elder said it’s not known what led up to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
