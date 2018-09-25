WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — A former CNBC television director has been sentenced to five years' probation for spying on his family's nanny with a hidden camera in his suburban New York home.
Daniel Switzen of Pleasantville pleaded guilty in May to unlawful surveillance.
He was sentenced on Tuesday. Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino Jr. said that Switzen will have to register as a sex offender.
Prosecutors say Switzen placed a secret camera inside a tissue box in a bathroom to record the teenage nanny and her friends on video. The nanny discovered the camera.
