PLANTATION KEY, Fla. — A robbery suspect who shot a Florida Keys sheriff's deputy in the chest in a videotaped shootout has been sentenced to life in prison.
The Miami Herald reports that 27-year-old Timothy Thomas was sentenced Tuesday in Plantation Key for the 2015 shooting of Monroe County Deputy Joshua Gordon, who was saved by his body armor.
Gordon had tried to pull him over for driving a car with stolen tags, and didn't know Thomas was wanted for robbery and a probation violation.
Thomas drove off after being hit twice in the ensuing gun battle with Gordon and other deputies. He surrendered the next day in Key West after an hours-long standoff.
