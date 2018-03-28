PANAMA CITY, Fla. — A man has been sentenced to life in prison for shooting a Florida wildlife officer and then attempting to run him down with his own patrol boat.
Circuit Judge Brantley Clark Jr. on Tuesday ordered 22-year-old Samuel Reager to spend his natural life plus four more decades behind bars. He was convicted for the August 2015 open-water gunfight with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commissioner Officer David Brady in Panama City.
Authorities say Reager ran the boat aground and escaped, prompting a massive manhunt.
Reager was convicted Feb. 9 of first-degree attempted murder on a law enforcement officer.
The News Herald reports Reager's sentences are consecutive, so if the life sentence is overturned for any reason, he would begin serving the 45-year sentence with no credit for time served.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.