NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana man has been sentenced to five years in prison for kidnapping a woman and taking her to what police say was a "house of horrors," filled with trap doors, hidden cameras and other creepy features.
The New Orleans Advocate reports 59-year-old Mario Perez Roque pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree kidnapping and conspiracy.
Authorities say Perez and another man armed with a gun kidnapped a woman who had denied Perez's romantic advances. She was taken in 2015 to a New Orleans home in which where a grave-like hole had been dug into a bedroom floor and hidden cameras watched over rooms. She was blindfolded and restrained, but managed to escape.
She told police she didn't get a good look at the other kidnapper.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.