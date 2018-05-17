MINNEAPOLIS — A Brooklyn Park man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting at multiple people outside a Minneapolis home a year ago.
Authorities say 21-year-old Deshawn Wilson sent threatening messages to people at the home on June 4, 2017, then later that day went to the residence and with another man began firing.
Nine shots were fired in the area of 11 adults and at least three children, and one man was shot as he was trying to get a child away from the gunfire. Two homes were hit by bullets.
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says a jury in March convicted Wilson on 11 counts of second-degree assault and one count of using a dangerous weapon.
