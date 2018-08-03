BARTOW, Fla. — A Florida man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for a fatal drunken driving crash.
The Florida Highway Patrol reports that Nick Nicholas admitted to drinking two shots of alcohol at an Orlando restaurant several hours before he stopped his SUV in the left lane of Interstate 4 near Lakeland.
Investigators say 21-year-old Michael Jovanie Millan Perez crashed his car into the stopped SUV and died at the scene on an early morning in February 2015.
Nicholas was arrested about nine months later.
The Ledger reports that the 34-year-old Nicholas pleaded guilty in May to DUI manslaughter and was sentenced Thursday. State sentencing guidelines called for 10 to 15 years in prison.
