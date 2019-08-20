Authorities have identified the man who was fatally shot and later found on a railroad bridge over the Mississippi River in northeast Minneapolis.

Chad N. Wojahn, 47, of Fridley, suffered multiple gunshot wounds. His body was located shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 13 on the bridge north of 16th Avenue NE., the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said Monday.

Police were alerted to the victim, and emergency responders declared him dead at the scene. Authorities have yet to say where the shooting occurred or when.

No arrests have been announced in the killing. Anybody with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Wojahn’s survivors include two sons. A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday at Miller Funeral Home, 6210 Hwy. 65 NE. in Fridley, with visitation one hour before the service and from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, also at the funeral home.