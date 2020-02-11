GLENDALE, Wis. — A man has been found frozen to death in the Milwaukee suburb of Glendale.
A neighbor found the man dead outside around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. The Milwaukee County medical examiner's office is investigating the death. An autopsy is planned Wednesday.
The man's name and age have not been released.
It's unclear when the man died. Temperatures dipped below freezing Monday night and into Tuesday morning, WISN-TV reported.
