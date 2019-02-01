MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating the death of a man found frozen in his backyard in a Milwaukee suburb.
The medical examiner responded to the home in Cudahy Thursday afternoon. An autopsy will be done to determine what caused the man's death.
The medical examiner also says a 38-year-old woman was found frozen Wednesday evening in her unheated Milwaukee apartment. Authorities say a thermostat malfunctioned in her home.
Forecasters say the extremely cold temperatures this week are behind us. High temperatures Friday are expected to reach the double digits.
