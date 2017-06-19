Robbinsdale police are investigating a homicide after a man was fatally shot outside of a residence.

Police were called to a residence on the 5600 block of 42nd Avenue around midnight Sunday after shots were heard in the area of 42nd and Welcome avenues N. When officers arrived they found a man inside a vehicle who had been shot, said Police Chief Jim Franzen.

There was no word of any arrests.

Law enforcement from several agencies and the Hennepin County Crime Lab responded.

Anybody with information is asked to call Robbinsdale Police at 763-531-1220.