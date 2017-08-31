Minneapolis Police are investigating the city’s latest homicide early Thursday after a man was fatally shot in the Seven Corner’s area near the University of Minnesota’s West Bank in the Cedar Riverside neighborhood.

Officers responding to a call about shots fired around 3:10 a.m. Thursday found the man dead in the 1400 block of Washington Avenue next to Bullwinkle’s Saloon, said police spokesman Scott Seroka.

Few other details were immediately released and police do not have any suspect information.

Police remained on the scene searching for evidence and for witnesses who may have information that could help investigators solve the case, Seroka said.

Anybody with information can call the police department’s tip line at 612-692-8477 or text a tip to 847411 (TIP411). If texting, enter MPD, a space, and then the information. Text messages are assigned a tip number and the police department has no way of identifying the source of the information. All texts are anonymous.