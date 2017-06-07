A man in his mid-40s was found dead Wednesday at Carver Lake Park in Woodbury.
The 911 call came about 8:30 a.m. after a park visitor noticed the man unresponsive near his vehicle, said Michelle Okada, a Woodbury police spokeswoman.
The time and exact cause of death is under investigation but there is no threat to the public and officers aren’t searching for anyone, she said.
Police know the man’s identity but haven’t yet released his name, Okada said.
