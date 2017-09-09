A man was found dead early Saturday morning inside a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound in south Minneapolis, police said.

A witness had called 911 to report that a vehicle crashed into an Interstate 35W sound wall near the 4500 block of Stevens Avenue South.

Minneapolis police responded to gunshots fired in the area at 2:52 a.m. and found the man in a vehicle. Police said they believe the victim and the suspect knew each other, but added no one was in custody.

Police said the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the deceased and the cause of his death.

Anyone with information is encouraged to text the police at 847411 (TIP411) and enter MPD, a space, and then the information. All texts are anonymous. People also may call 612-692-TIPS (8477).