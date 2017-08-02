A man was found dead early Wednesday in a South St. Paul home, and police say they are looking for multiple suspects seen fleeing from the scene.

Officers who were notified about 3:15 a.m. of a disturbance in the 400 block of Camber Avenue arrived and located the man “with tramautic injuries,” read a statement from Police Chief William Messerich. That block runs parallel to Concord Street, a major thoroughfare in that area.

Police have yet to say how the man was killed or what circumstances led to his death.

“Witnesses at the scene reported the suspects possibly fled in a vehicle prior to officers’ arrival,” the chief’s statement continued.

Officers from Inver Grove Heights and Eagan were assisting South St. Paul police with the search for the suspects and collecting evidence at the scene, Messerich added.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the South St. Paul Police Department at 651-554-3300.