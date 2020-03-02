A man is confirmed dead following a house fire Sunday night in Orono.

Two others who were in the house on the 1100 block N. Willow Drive were able to get out, said Long Lake Fire Chief James Van Eyll.

Officers were called to the home about 10:47 p.m. and arrived two minutes later to find flames shooting from the house. Two people who had escaped the fire told officers about a third person inside. Police tried to enter the home, but were turned back by heavy smoke, Van Eyll said.

Firefighters from several departments responded to the scene. After several hours, they contained the blaze and entered the home. Crews found a man dead inside, Van Eyll said.

The identity of the man who died has not been released.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshall's Office, Hennepin County Sheriff's Crime Lab and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner are investigating.