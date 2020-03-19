MOUNT HOREB, Wis. — A Mount Horeb man was found dead after firefighters extinguished a a house fire.
Officials said firefighters were called to the Mount Horeb residence shortly before noon Wednesday.
The call initially came in as a structure fire and firefighters later learned a man was possibly trapped inside the home.
The victim was the only one in the house, authorities said.
Mutual aid was provided by Verona and Barneveld firefighters.
