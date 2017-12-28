CHESTER, Va. — Authorities in Virginia say a man is dead after an exchange of gunfire with police.
Maj. Edward Carpenter is a spokesman for the Chesterfield County police department. He tells The Richmond Times-Dispatch officers were called to a home in Chester on Wednesday over a domestic dispute.
Carpenter says officers heard gunfire in the home, and a woman and a child fled the residence.
Police say 38-year-old Kenneth Perna-Rutsky came outside with a long gun that he fired at officers. Carpenter says officers returned fire and Perna-Rutsky went back into the home.
Authorities say after police were unable to contact Perna-Rutsky, officers approached the home and found him dead inside.
Carpenter says an autopsy will determine if Perna-Rutsky was killed by police or if he took his own life.
