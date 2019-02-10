MARKESAN, Wis. — Authorities have recovered the body of a 29-year-old man from a house fire in east-central Wisconsin.
Green Lake County sheriff's officials say crews were called to the fire north of Markesan around 1:30 a.m. Sunday and found the house engulfed in flames. A search team found the man in the home. He was later pronounced dead.
Authorities don't know what caused the fire. The victim lived at the home. His name has not been released.
