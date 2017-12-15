A man was found dead in a burning vehicle at a St. Paul cemetery Friday afternoon.

Crews were called to Oakland Cemetery at 1:15 p.m., according to the Fire Department. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze in less than five minutes.

The man in the car, who was pronounced dead at the scene, hasn’t yet been identified.

“It was quickly determined that resuscitation efforts would be futile,” the Fire Department said in a news release.

Clouds of smoke could be seen from as far away as Interstate 35E coming from the cemetery, which is between Jackson and Sylvan streets, said Mike Gaede, assistant chief of fire operations.

The man’s death and the fire remain under investigation.