MINNEAPOLIS — Police say a man found dead in a burning Minneapolis home this week is a homicide victim.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said in a release Thursday that 60-year-old Daniel Bradley died from "complex homicidal violence." Authorities say Bradley's death was not caused by the fire.
Police say no arrests have been made in the case.
