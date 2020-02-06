OSHKOSH, Wis. — The man found dead in a burned out storage unit in Oshkosh was the person renting the unit, police said Thursday.
The victim was identified as 49-year-old Frank Larsen of Oshkosh.
His body was discovered after firefighters put out the fire in some storage units Tuesday night.
Police say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
