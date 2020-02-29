Authorities have identified a man who was found dead at the scene of a northeast Minneapolis fire early Friday.

Jacob Wayne Arvidson, 52, died of “complex homicidal violence,” according to the Hennepin County medical examiner. The body of the Minneapolis man was found as crews were putting out a small fire in a building in the 1800 block of NE. Central Avenue around 2:35 a.m.

Detectives and the Police Department’s Crime Lab collected evidence and canvassed the area in the hours after the 911 call came in. Investigators spoke to people in the area to learn more about what happened.

Police and homicide investigators deemed the death “suspicious” upon an initial investigation.

No arrests had been made as of Saturday morning, police spokesman John Elder said, but investigators have made “substantial headway” in the case.