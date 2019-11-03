MAUSTON, Wis. — Police in Mauston say a man is dead after a fire.
The Mauston Fire Department responded to a structure fire around 5 a.m. Saturday. Once crews were able to put out the fire, they found a man inside one of the buildings.
The fire is under investigation. WKOW-TV reports the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation is also assisting Mauston police in the case.
