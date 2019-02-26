BERLIN — Police in Germany are appealing for help in finding a valuable ceramic jug made by Pablo Picasso, after its owner lost it on a train.
Federal police said Tuesday that the 76-year-old man forgot the jug featuring Picasso's famous owl motif when he changed trains in the western city of Hamm on Feb. 15.
Police said the white, black and blue jug was made in Picasso's workshop in Madoura, France, in 1953, and is worth at least 10,000 euros ($11,355).
Train crew was alerted to the loss immediately but the jug remains missing.
