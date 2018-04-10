HEWITT, Minn. — Sheriff's authorities say an 85-year-old man has died after he was trampled by a cow at a farm in Otter Tail County.
Officials say Delbert Horn, of rural Hewitt, was trying to tag a calf Sunday when he was trampled.
Emergency responders were unable to revive Horn.
