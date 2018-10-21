BECKER, Minn. — The State Patrol says a man is dead after he was struck by a car while walking across a highway in central Minnesota.
Authorities say 66-year-old Francis Pittman of Big Lake was crossing Highway 10 in Becker when he was struck and killed Friday night.
The 23-year-old Brainerd woman who was driving the Honda Accord that struck Pittman was not seriously hurt.
The crash happened around 7:30 p.m.
