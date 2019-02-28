OCONTO, Wis. — Authorities in northeastern Wisconsin have released the name of a 70-year-old man who was struck and killed by a front-end loader.
Officials say Ernest Boucher was walking in a street in Oconto on Tuesday afternoon when he was struck by a city-owned loader with a snowblower attached.
Boucher was struck from behind and died at the scene.
Oconto Police Chief Mike Rehberg says the loader was not removing snow at the time but was heading back to the Street Department shop.
The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Bob Boldt, ad director and designer for Dayton's and Target, dies at 90
As a retiree, Boldt designed logos and programs for his church — all with the same care he'd given to the major campaigns he'd overseen.
Local
Man fatally struck by city front-end loader ID'ed in Oconto
Authorities in northeastern Wisconsin have released the name of a 70-year-old man who was struck and killed by a front-end loader.
Minneapolis
Two more Minneapolis police officers fired for unspecified misconduct
No reasons were offered for the firings.
National
Minnesota budget forecast expected to show smaller surplus
Minnesota officials are preparing to release an updated economic forecast that will guide the shaping of the state's next two-year budget, and it's expected to show a smaller surplus than they projected in December.
Local
Authorities ID man killed by police in central Minnesota
A medical examiner's report said Tyler Schmidtbauer died of multiple gunshot wounds.