PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting outside a restaurant in Pleasant Prairie.
Kenosha police responded to Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen shortly before 9 p.m. Monday and found a 19-year-old Kenosha man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot.
The victim was taken to Froedtert South hospital where he later died. Police say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in Milwaukee.
No one has been arrested.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
East Metro
Suspect arrested following police pursuit and crash into Maplewood home
No one was hurt, but several residents have been evacuated.
West Metro
Charge: Drunk mom hands baby to strangers in Twin Cities bar, leaves
Bar staff refused to serve because she was "extremely drunk," according to the criminal complaint.
Local
New Minnesota sex crimes task force survives in late budget deal
Gun control, probation reform not part of compromise public safety package.
National
The Latest: Assembly GOP wants $500 million for schools
The Latest on Wisconsin budget negotiations (all times local):
Local
Bummer of a summer for Twin Cities? Cool and rainy is the forecast
That's the word from the National Weather Service as metro area slogs toward Memorial Day weekend.