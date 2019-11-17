MILWAUKEE — Police say a verbal argument resulted in a shooting that killed a 42-year-old man inside business on Milwaukee's north side.
The Journal Sentinel reports the shooting occurred just after midnight on Sunday inside the business on the 4500 block of West Burleigh Street.
Police say are no suspects in custody at this time. Detectives are continuing to investigate.
