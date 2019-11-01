ST. PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and his wife injured.

Authorities say a woman called 911 to report a shooting in the Highland Park neighborhood of St. Paul about 2 a.m. Friday. Officers arrived and found a man dead in the driver's seat of an SUV.

The victim's wife, sitting in the passenger side, had a gunshot wound to her leg. She was taken to Regions Hospital and treated for her injuries. Police don't believe the injury is life threatening.