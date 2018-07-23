A man died in north Minneapolis Sunday night after being shot near North Commons Park, where hundreds were gathered to play kickball, according to Minneapolis police.

Police responded to a report of shots fired shortly before 7 p.m. near 16th Street N. and Morgan Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man not breathing and with no pulse, according to police spokesman Sgt. John Elder. After police attempted CPR, he was taken to North Memorial Medical Center, where he died a short time later, Elder said.

As many as 400 people were playing in a kickball tournament at North Commons Park when the shooting occurred. Many came running over a hill to see what was going on when police arrived, Elder said.

Two homicide teams were interviewing witnesses in the park Sunday night, Elder said. Police are continuing to investigate.

Erin Adler