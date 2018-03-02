RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia State police have identified the machete-wielding man who was fatally shot after a vehicle chase.

Department spokeswoman Corinne Geller says 40-year-old Timothy M. Gray died at the scene Thursday after being shot by a state police special agent and a U.S. deputy marshal.

She tells the Richmond Times-Dispatch the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force tried stopping Gray around 10 a.m., but he fled, crashed on Interstate 64 and exited his vehicle wielding a machete. No law enforcement officials were injured.

A U.S. Marshals Service spokeswoman, Lynzey Donahue, says the marshal has been placed on administrative leave. The status of the state police officer is unknown.

The shooting is under investigation.