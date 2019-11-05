TWO RIVERS, Wis. — Authorities say one person has been fatally shot by police in the lakeside community of Two Rivers.

WLUK-TV reports the shooting happened Monday night in the parking lot of a gas station after an officer made a traffic stop.

Officials say an officer shot a man who was inside a vehicle, but they did not provide any details about the circumstances involved. A firearm was found at the scene. No officers were injured.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is leading the investigation.