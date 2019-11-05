TWO RIVERS, Wis. — Authorities say one person has been fatally shot by police in the lakeside community of Two Rivers.
WLUK-TV reports the shooting happened Monday night in the parking lot of a gas station after an officer made a traffic stop.
Officials say an officer shot a man who was inside a vehicle, but they did not provide any details about the circumstances involved. A firearm was found at the scene. No officers were injured.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice is leading the investigation.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Trial of Trump crony Roger Stone promises political drama
Roger Stone, a longtime Republican provocateur and former confidant of President Donald Trump, is going on trial over charges related to his alleged efforts to exploit the Russian-hacked Hillary Clinton emails for political gain.
National
Man fatally shot by police in Two Rivers
Authorities say one person has been fatally shot by police in the lakeside community of Two Rivers.
National
Former ambassador says she was warned to 'watch my back'
It started with a warning to watch her back, that people were "looking to hurt" her. From there, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch told House investigators, it escalated into a chilling campaign to fire her as President Donald Trump and his allies angled in Eastern Europe for political advantage at home.
National
'Go big or go home': Key takeaways from impeachment pages
House investigators released the first transcripts from the closed-door impeachment hearings into President Donald Trump, providing new details about events at the center of the inquiry.
National
Dem aims for governorship in largely Republican Mississippi
Mississippi's most competitive governor's race in years was in the hands of voters Tuesday as Attorney General Jim Hood sought to become the second Democratic governor in the Deep South. He's facing Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, who got campaign help in Mississippi from both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.