COON RAPIDS, Minn. — Anoka County sheriff's officials say a suspect has been fatally shot by law enforcement following a traffic stop in Coon Rapids.
Authorities say a Coon Rapids officer was conducting the stop about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, when a male suspect fled on foot and fired shots at the officer. Multiple agencies responded, including sheriff's deputies, and found the suspect nearby.
A statement from the sheriff's office says the suspect posed a threat to law enforcement and was shot. He died at the scene. No other details were released, including how many officers were involved in firing shots.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.
