LAKE ELMO, Minn. — Authorities say a Washington County deputy fatally shot an armed and suicidal man during a confrontation in Lake Elmo.

Sheriff's officials say deputies responded shortly after midnight Thursday to a report of a man with a handgun who was making suicidal threats near an intersection in Lake Elmo.

Deputies tried to talk with him and at some point fired non-lethal ammunition. Chief Deputy Brian Mueller says one deputy later fired his gun and shot the man.

Lifesaving efforts were made at the scene, but the man was pronounced dead at Regions Hospital in St. Paul. Mueller declined to provide details on why the man was shot.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which has taken over the investigation, says it will provide more information after the initial round of interviews.