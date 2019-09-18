REESEVILLE, Wis. — State and local authorities are investigating a hunting fatality in Dodge County.
A 61-year-old man told investigators he accidentally shot and killed his 65-year-old brother while they were squirrel hunting on state-owned land in Reeseville Tuesday.
Dodge County sheriff's deputies are assisting the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources with the death investigation.
