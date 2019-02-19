MINNEAPOLIS — A man is hospitalized in Minneapolis after falling about 150 feet from a cliff near the Mississippi River.
Assistant Fire Chief Kathleen Mullen says the man was able to call 911 about 7 a.m. Monday, and authorities used cellphone pings to locate him.
A medic and a rescue technician were lowered down to the man and were able to get him onto a board so he could be lifted to safety. Mullen says the man was unable to use his legs and also had suffered injuries due to exposure to the cold. She believes he was there for at least three hours after the fall.
Mullen says authorities were unable to immediately identify the man.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
St. Cloud philanthropist gives largest gift in Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota's history
The donation will help fund wages, staff training and new technology.
Local
Minneapolis police officer fired over excessive force used during 2016 case
Pair of cops were seen on camera punching, kicking handcuffed American Indian man; second officeralso faces dismissal.
East Metro
'I didn't know it was an option': Minn. pharmacy offers atypical drug service
New owners of local pharmacy hope to fill a niche in health care landscape.
Local
Klobuchar woos New Hampshire with message of independence
Sen. Amy Klobuchar brought her message of grit and electability to New Hampshire on Monday, where she has just under a year to make an impression with the state's Democratic voters if her presidential campaign is to grow legs outside the Midwest.
Local
HCMC, North Memorial consider an alliance
Potential merger or partnership would align two of three Twin Cities' trauma centers and give patients more choices, while adapting to to health care payment reforms.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.