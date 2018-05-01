MUSKEGON, Mich. — Jury selection is expected to take about two days for the trial of a western Michigan man on murder and kidnapping charges in the 2013 disappearance of a western Michigan gas station clerk.
The trial for Jeffrey Willis is scheduled to last two weeks following Tuesday and Wednesday's jury selection in Muskegon County Circuit Court. Twenty-five-year-old Jessica Heeringa disappeared April 26, 2013, from Norton Shores. Her body has never been found.
Following this trial, Willis is expected to stand trial in the 2016 kidnapping of a teenager who escaped his van and went to police, leading to his arrest.
Willis was convicted last year in the 2014 fatal shooting of jogger Rebekah Bletsch. He's serving a life sentence in her death. Willis denied wrongdoing during the trial.
