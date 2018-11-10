MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man accused of threatening a polling place on election day is facing several charges, including recklessly endangering safety and carrying a concealed weapon.
WISN-TV says 20-year-old Brandon Baker told police that he had planned to go the poll and "air it out." Baker appeared in court without an attorney and said he did not want a public defender.
In addition to the threat, Baker allegedly shot multiple weapons off the roof of a residence, where officers found 31 shell casings. Police also found a handgun concealed in Baker's waistband and he told officers he had a gun in his jacket and in his backpack.
Baker is also facing several drug-related charges. A judge says he may not be competent to stand trial and ordered an evaluation.
